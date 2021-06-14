National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv on board for Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'!

Anbariv duo has won the National Award for KGF: Chapter 1, they are also working on the sequel of the film, and Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilpkumar.

National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv has officially signed the dotted lines for Kamal Haasan's upcoming action thriller film Vikram .

Posting a pic with Anbariv masters and Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj tweeted: "Welcome onboard @anbariv Masters @ikamalhaasan @RKFI #Vikram".

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arjun Das are likely to play pivotal characters in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan will be cranking the camera.

The shoot of the film will begin after the Government lifts the lockdown.