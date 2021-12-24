National Award-winning Tamil director gets UAE Golden Visa

The coveted recognition was presented to the National Award-winning filmmaker by officials of the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. Parthiepan expressed his gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding him the visa.

Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) Tamil actor-filmmaker R. Parthiepan has become the latest entry on the list of Indian actors and film personalities to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the past, Malayalam cinema superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, 'Minnal Murali' lead actor Tovino Thomas, and Bollywood personalities Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Boney Kapoor, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor have received the Golden Visa.

Speaking from Dubai, Parthiepan said: "I am so happy that I have been given the Golden Visa. My sincere gratitude to the UAE government. I am deeply honoured and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy of the privilege."

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

Parthiepan, who recently received the Special Jury Award for 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7' at the National Film Awards, is now busy busy with the Hindi remake of the movie. He also has a Tamil film, 'Iravin Nizhal', in the pipeline. The first single-shot movie of its kind, 'Iravin Nizhal' has music scored by A.R. Rahman.

--IANS

pvn/srb