'Navarasa' actress Parvathy cherishes 'Inmai' experience

Talking about the experience of working with the team of 'Inmai', she tells IANS: "What I really loved is that I got to play the character with conviction. I needed a team which would back me up. This is the dream for an actor, to feel that he or she is taken care of.

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Tamil actress Parvathy, who was recently seen in the Tamil anthology 'Navarasa', has said that being part of the star-studded project was like a dream for her.

"It's just trust. The 'Inmai' team was like that. Every single person on the set took care of me like I was a baby. I really didn't have to think about anything but staying in the character. Each time I went in front of the camera, I had fun. 'Inmai' goes down in my pages as one of the best experiences I have had as an actor."

Her film in the anthology depicted the emotion of fear, while the other eight films showcased other emotions.

She feels her character had a strong relatability quotient.

"My character Waheeda is like all of us. Personally, all of us believe that we are really good people. But Waheeda made me wonder. Am I a good person? Have I done something really evil? I don't see it. There is some evil, some manipulation and some grey areas in each one of us. But we tend to write a script about ourselves in our head and then sell it really well. Waheeda is that character for me. Like a mirror in front of myself," she says.

'Navarasa' is streaming on Netflix.

--IANS

ym/arm