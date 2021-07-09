'Navarasa' from August 6 on Netflix!

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra's anthology Navarasa is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 6. The teaser was unveiled today by Netflix. Visualized and directed by Bharat Bala, AR Rahman has composed the music for the teaser.

The nine expressions of the ensemble of actors including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Prasanna, Aditi Balan, Parvathy, Siddharth, and Yogi Babu were captured in the teaser to convey that the anthology is all about nine emotions.