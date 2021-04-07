Navarasa Nayagan Karthik hospitalized again!

Recently, the actor once again suffered from suffocation and high blood pressure. Karthik is now taking treatment at a private hospital in Adyar.

Veteran actor and politician Karthik was hospitalized last month after he developed breathing issues. Though the actor tested negative for COVID 19, doctors advised him to be on bed rest. But Karthik went ahead and campaigned for ADMK candidates in South Tamil Nadu.

The official press statement from the actor's spokesperson read that the doctors have told him to take a rest for three weeks.

Karthik is often credited in films as Navarasa Nayagan for his ability to emote all forms of emotions. After playing the lead role in the late 80s and 90s, Karthi was seen in supporting roles in films like Dhanush's Anegan and Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

On the film front, Karthik has been roped in to play Anil Dhawan's role in Andhagan, the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit Andhadhun.



