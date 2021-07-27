'Navarasa' trailer is super impressive, to also release in English!

The nine episodes will talk about the nine emotions and they are directed by nine filmmakers. The nine directors who directed the anthology are Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai.

The trailer of India's biggest anthology film Navarasa with nine episodes and several leading actors has been unveiled by the OTT giant Netflix. Besides the Indian languages, the anthology will also be available in English.

The trailer looks super impressive with the racy cuts of Deepak Bhojraj and the fantastic score by Govind Vasantha.

Check out the nine episodes and the cast and crew...

Watch the trailer here:

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru (Shringaara, Love)



Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this musical drama talks about love. Suriya and Prayaga Martin are playing the lead roles in Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru.



Paayasam (Emotion - Disgust, Bheebhatsya, Aruvaruppu)



Paayasam talks about the emotion Aruvaruppu (disgust). Directed by Vasanth, Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, and Aditi Balan are playing the lead roles in the episode.

Summer of 92 (Emotion- Haasyam)

Directed by Priyadarshan, Yogi Babu, Ramya Nambeesan, and Nedmudi Venu are playing the lead roles in Summer of 92. This episode is based on a true story.





Edhiri (Emotion- Compassion, Karuna)

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, Prakash Raj and Revathy are playing the lead roles.



Peace (Emotion- Shaantha/Peace)



Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Bobby Simha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Master Tarun, Sananth are playing the lead roles.

Rowdhram (Emotion- Anger, Roudra)



Directed by Arvind Swami, starring Rythvika, Sreeram, Abhinayasree, Ramesh Thilak, Geetha Kailasam.

Project Agni (Emotion -Adbhutha, Surprise)



Directed by Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami and Prasanna are playing the lead roles

Inmai (Emotion -Fear)



Directed by R Rathindran Prasad, Siddarth and Parvathy Thiruvorthu are playing the lead roles.

Thunintha Pin ( Emotion- Courage)

Directed by Sarjun KM, Atharvaa, Anjali, and Kishore are playing the lead roles in the episode.