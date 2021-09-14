Navdeep heaps praise on Ajith!

Telugu actor Navdeep is an ardent bike lover just like Thala Ajith. Recently, Ajith met Navdeep in Hyderabad during a bike racing event. Interestingly, Ajith and Navdeep had acted together in Raju Sundaram's Aegan.

Meeting Ajith after twelve years, Navdeep posted a pic with the Viswasam actor and wrote: "This man is pure love The tone of his "hi" makes you wonder has it really been so many years since we met :) his simplicity and insightful nature is bliss to experience! A truly wonderful human :) "Thala" for a reason!!!".