Naveen Kasturia: It takes just one thing to change a mindset

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia plays the male protagonist in the upcoming show "Runaway Lugaai", and says that his character shows how it takes one incident to change everything and get out of the rut.

"I find characters like Rajni very endearing. At first glance he comes across as a lovelorn fool with an infectious enthusiasm towards his marriage and his devotion to Bulbul shines through. There comes a phase in everyone's life when you are so lovestruck that you can't think straight. I personally believe that it takes one thing to change your mindset and shake out of the rut, to become a go-getter. Like in my character Rajni's case, it is his journey to find his runaway lugaai that makes him want to break the mould and emerge stronger," says Naveen.

Ruhi adds, about her character: "Bulbul is a character that was very exciting to play, mainly because I believe I'm breaking stereotypes. She is definitely exaggerated but I believe that she signifies free spirit and an independent woman who is in her way fighting patriarchy, refusing to give the reins of her life to anyone else -- be it her father or her husband. She is one of those characters that you can really fall in love with or grow to hate but she can't be ignored. She's a dreamer and a fighter. It's very much a comedy of errors but with a message."

"Runaway Lugaai" streams on MX Player from May 18.

