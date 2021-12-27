Naveen Polishetty to share screen space with Anushka in her next!

Young actor Naveen Polishetty has earned a name for himself by delivering quality hits including Jathi Ratnalu , Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya , and also played Himanshu Deshmukh in the Hindi film Chhichhore. Now, Naveen is all set to team up with Anushka Shetty in her upcoming film to be bankrolled by UV Creations. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Mahesh Babu.

"Super excited to announce my next film with @UV_Creations. And mighty excited to work with @MsAnushkaShetty who is one of my fav actors :) Directed by #MaheshP .Thank you so much for the all birthday love coming in", tweeted Naveen Polishetty.

Welcoming Naveen and wishing him on his birthday, Anushka wrote: "Happy birthday @NaveenPolishety .. welcome on board #ProductionNo14 looking forward …..have a great day and a beautiful year ahead Directed by #MaheshBabuP Produced by @UV_Creations #HBDNaveenPolishetty #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3".

Later, Naveen also replied to his favorite actress saying he is super kicked about the project. "Thank you so much for your wishes @MsAnushkaShetty super kicked about it", replied Naveen.