Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a bio bubble for London shoot of 'Sangeen'

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for the upcoming film Sangeen in London, and he is adapting to life in a bio bubble owing to the ongoing pandemic.

"This is the first time that I am shooting in London and I cannot visit the different places around this beautiful city. I understand the present situation and the conditions that we are shooting in, and am adhering to the necessary norms. I respect everyone who is fighting hard against this pandemic. The entire unit is working hard and we hope to wrap up the schedule in time," said Nawazuddin.