Nawazuddin Siddiqui, to lock horns with Vijay? Here is the confirmation...

Recently, there were reports that Bollywood's award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will lock horns with actor Vijay in his upcoming biggie with director Nelson Dhilpkumar's new film. But when asked sources close to the team, they told us that the report is a baseless rumor, as the team hasn't even approached Nawazuddin.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, National Award-winning action choreographers Anbariv will take care of the stunt department and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame will be cranking the camera.

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady in Telugu cinema is all set to pair opposite Vijay in this magnum opus. The principal shoot of the film is likely to begin by the end of April.

Currently, Nelson is busy with the post-production works of Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan.