Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in B. Praak's new music video

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make his debut as a music video star, with B. Praak's new song "Baarish ki jaaye".
The actor has released the poster of the video on social media. In the psoter, the actor sports a stylish beard, shades and a printed shirt with trendy patterns.
The song is written by Jaani and the video is directed by Arvind Khaira.
"Sardiya Khatam, ab 'Baarish ki jaaye'. Presenting my first music video featuring extremely talented @sunanda_ss. Beautifully sung by @bpraak and superbly written by @jaani777 and amazing video by @arvindrkhaira Kuch alag karne ki koshish, umeed hai apko zarur pasand ayega. #BaarishKiJaaye #DesiMelodies @Desimelodies," wrote Nawaz, as caption with the poster image.
The music video is slated to drop in March.
