Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das, Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' garner nominations at 2021 International Emmy Awards

Out of the lot, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das along with Sushmita Sen-starrer series 'Aarya' bagged nominations for India. David Tennant, French comedy 'Call My Agent', and Israeli drama Tehran was also nominated at the International Emmy Awards this year by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.In the Best Comedy category, Vir, whose standup 'Vir Das: For India' got nominated alongside the likes of 'Call My Agent Season 4', 'Motherland Christmas Special' and 'Promesas De Campana', spoke about this exciting development."I'm so honoured to be nominated, but I'm just so happy it's for a show about my culture, and my people and how funny we are. The special was my love letter to India and this is just unbelievable," he said.Tennant got nominated for Best Performance from an Actor for his starring role in ITV crime series 'Des' while 'Tehran' is up in the Drama Series category. Actor Menna Shalaby has earned her first-ever Emmy nomination for her performance in the crime mini-series 'Every Week Has A Friday'.Nawazuddin has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in 'Serious Men', a satirical drama film based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name. Meanwhile, the Sushmita Sen-led crime drama web series 'Aarya' has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category."We are so proud of our Nominees and the record-breaking number of countries," said International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner in a statement. He added, "To those who feared the pandemic would slow down TV production around the world, this is your answer."Below is the complete list of 2021 International Emmy Awards nominees:NetflixBrazilTemps Noir / Telemark / ARTEFranceFuji Television Network, Inc. / Kyodo Television, Ltd.JapanFootwork Films LtdUnited KingdomDori Media / HOTIsraelBombay Fables / Cineraas Entertainment / NetflixIndiaDynamo Producciones / NetflixColombiaNew Pictures / ITVUnited KingdomPampa Films / NetflixArgentinaHBO Europe / Alea MediaSpainShahid / Meem / Film FactoryEgyptFifty FathomsUnited KingdomMon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France television / NetflixFranceMerman Television / Twofour / LionsgateUnited KingdomFoxtelecolombia / Claro VideoColombiaWeirdass Comedy / NetflixIndiaOriginal Globoplay / Globo JornalismBrazil2050 Productions / NetflixThailandPieter van Huystee FilmNetherlandsWhite Pine PicturesCanadaRam Madhvani Films / Endemol Shine GroupIndiaGaumont / Amazon StudiosChileDonna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane ProductionsIsraelMerman TelevisionUnited KingdomThe Latin Recording Academy / UnivisionUnited States of AmericaA Tiny Audience, LLCUnited States of AmericaWAPAUnited States of AmericaUnivision NetworkUnited States of AmericaShelterBelgiumCJ ENM / Studio Take One / Big Hit EntertainmentSouth KoreaTelevisa / EndemolShine BoomdogMexicoBandicoot Scotland / ITVUnited KingdomShahid / ImagicLebanonOriginal GloboplayBrazilSet Magic Audiovisual / AtresmediaSpainLuminous BeastNew ZealandOriginal GloboplayBrazilPlural EntertainmentPortugalZhejiang Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co. Ltd / Oasis StudioPR ChinaMediacorp TV Singapore Pte LtdSingaporeCinenord / Beta Film / NRKNorwayNew Pictures / ITVUnited KingdomStudio Dragon / Story TV / GoldmedalistSouth KoreaOriginal GloboplayBrazilAll nominated program trailers and exclusive Nominee interviews will be featured online during the International Emmy World Television Festival from November 12 to 22 on the International Academy's website. Winners will be announced at an in-person Ceremony in New York City, on Monday, November 22, 2021, at a location that will be announced shortly.The three nominations from India, come after previously registering a strong performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards with filmmaker Richie Mehta''s 'Delhi Crime' winning the best drama series honour in November 2020. (ANI)