Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' shoot

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The shooting of Kushan Nandy's upcoming film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra!", which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, has been wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.

The film has been shot primarily in Lucknow and the old city of Varanasi.

"I am happy that we finished the shoot without any hassle. It is important to be safe in these challenging times. With the pandemic around, shooting a film was different for sure but Lucknow has been an amazing host and I enjoyed shooting the film there," Nawazuddin said.