Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tip to Jogira Sara Ra Ra co-actor Rohit Rohit Chaudhary

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a valuable acting tip for Rohit Chaudhary on the set of "Jogira Sara Ra Ra", the latter has revealed.

"One advice that Nawazuddin sir gave me was, 'ek achha actor woh nahi hai jo hasaye ya rulaye, ek achha actor woh hai jo aapko sochne pe majboor kar de (a good actor is not one who makes you laugh or cry, a good actor is one who compels you to think). It really got imbibed in me," said Rohit.