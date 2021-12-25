Nayanthara & Samantha are a big source of inspiration!

Sometimes film stars could also be a big inspiration in real life. The way they move forward in their lives despite all the backlashes makes them superstars in reel and real life! In India, people are very critical especially when an actress goes through a rough phase in her personal life but the same can't be said about male actors. There are many such sad stories in the film industry including the legendary Savithri!

But now, South Cinema's two Superstars have rewritten the rule book and proved to the world one can be successful professionally despite personal setbacks.

When Nayanthara had an unfortunate breakup with Prabhu Deva, critics said that her career is over and it was the perfect time for her to retire. But she had other ideas and channelized all her energy and concentrated on her work.

As a result, Nayanthara, who used to be a typical heroine in Tamil cinema suddenly became a Lady Superstar. She started the trend of female-centric films in Tamil and has a superb success rate by delivering blockbusters like Maya, Aramm, Kolamavu Kokila, and Imaikaa Nodigal. Now, Nayanthara has also reinvented herself personally by finding a suitable partner Vignesh Shivan and also occupying the #1 slot in Tamil cinema. Nayanthara is also bankrolling quality films through her production house Rowdy Pictures.

Following Nayanthara, Samantha had also faced harsh comments from naysayers who put her down with below-the-belt remarks after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. But now, we are seeing a meteoric rise of her in the film industry. She has signed an international film with Downton Abbey's director Philp John. The film is an adaptation of Timeri N Murari's The Arrangments of Love and Guru Films will be bankrolling the project.

Samantha has also signed a spy series Citadel to be directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK. The series will be bankrolled by the Russo Brothers! Samantha also has a film with Dream Warrior Pictures, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakunthalam with Gunashekhar, and Yashoda directed by Hari and Harish duo, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies is bankrolling the project.

This amazing growth of both Sam and Nayan is not just an inspiration to all the aspiring actresses but also to all the young girls out there.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu