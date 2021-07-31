Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan invested in Chai Waale!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her fiance Vignesh Shivan are not only investing in films but also in various startups.

Yes, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have invested in the Chennai-based beverage brand Chai Waale. In his interview with The Hindu, Chai Waale's Founder Vidur Maheswari has said that his company has got five crores of additional investment in the new round including a major share from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.