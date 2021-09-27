Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan prays at Tirumala!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had offered prayers at Tirumala earlier today. Both the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director and the Lady Superstar are ardent devotees of Lord Venkateswara and they often visit the holy temple.

After the VIP darshan following safety protocols, Nayanthara and Vignesh came out of the temple with a mask but photographers insisted to remove it for a photo opportunity and they readily obliged.