Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan watch 'Rocky' in Escape Cinemas!

Nayanthara wanted to watch the film in a theater with a perfect sound system and also wanted to know the pulse of the audiences and hence, she visited Escape Cinemas, Chennai.

Nayanthara, who stays away from the promotions of her films, walked the extra mile by watching her distribution venture Rocky in Escape Cinemas, Chennai along with her boyfriend and Rowdy Pictures' partner Vignesh Shivan.

The actress believed in director Arun Matheshwaran's vision and she is also said to be in talks with him for a possible project.

Featuring Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja in the lead, recently Superstar Rajinikanth also saw the film and appreciated the team.

Meanwhile, Arun has also completed Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy and Selvaraghavan. His next is a period film with Dhanush.

