Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN vaccinated!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and her fiance Vignesh ShivN got vaccinated on Tuesday. Film stars have been spreading awareness on the COVID19 vaccine by posting their pics of them getting vaccinated. On Tuesday, Vignesh ShivN took to his social media handle to post the pics of him and Nayanthara getting vaccinated.

"Please please get vaccinated Stay safe, stay indoors #thistooshallpass #idhuvumKadandhuPogum", wrote Vignesh ShivN on Instagram.

On the work front, Vignesh ShivN's production venture Netrikann starring Nayanthara in the lead is likely to soon release on an OTT platform.

Vignesh is also producing and directing Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead.

Vignesh and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures have also snapped the rights of films like Rocky and Pebbles/Koozhangal, they are also producing Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream



