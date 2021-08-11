Nayanthara confirms that she is engaged to Vignesh Shivan

In her Vijay TV interview to promote Netrikann, Lady Superstar Nayanthara has confirmed to the host Divyadarshini that she is engaged and also said that the ring she wears is her engagement ring.
Nayanthara also said that he likes everything about her fiancé Vignesh Shivan but jovially added that she would also reveal the things that she dislikes about him in the show.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started seeing each other when they worked together in the 2015 Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.
Nayanthara is also currently acting in the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Together, Vignesh and Nayanthara are also producing and distributing several Tamil films under their banner Rowdy Pictures.