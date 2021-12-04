Nayanthara dubs for 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'!

Generally, Deepa Venkat is the powerful voice of Lady Superstar Nayanthara in several blockbuster films. Rarely, the actress dub on her own. After Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Dora, and Airaa (flashback portions?), she has now dubbed her lines in the upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures, the actress's fiance Vignesh Shivan has directed the film.

Vignesh took to his social media page that he feels excited that his love Nayanthara has dubbed for the dialogues written by him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prabhu are also playing pivotal characters in the romantic comedy.

Sources say that the film is likely to release for Christmas Holidays. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while SR Kathir and Vijay Karthik Kannan have cranked the camera.