Nayanthara impressed with the final rushes of 'Netrikann'

The latest buzz in the media circle is that Nayanthara is impressed with the final rushes of her upcoming thriller film Netrikann directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame.

The film is the official remake of the Korean thriller Blind. The actress plays a visually challenged girl who uses her additional skills to find out a serial killer.

Produced by Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures, Girrishh of Aval fame is composing the music for Netrikann, and RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.

Ajmal, Manikandan, and Saran are also playing pivotal characters in the film. The teaser of Netrikann was launched a few months back and earned positive feedback.

We hear that the film is likely to directly release on an OTT platform.