Nayanthara not a part of SRK film? Here is the clarification...

A section of media in Bollywood says that Lady Superstar Nayanthara has opted out of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Atlee. But when we asked sources close to Nayanthara, they denied it as a baseless rumor. On social media, there is news stating that Samantha will now be the heroine of the film!

"Nayanthara is very much a part of Shah Rukh Khan's film", they said. Though Nayanthara and Samantha are good friends, they are thorough professionals and no one needs the support of the other, both are self-made stars.

The Bollywood media houses also added that Samantha was Atlee's first choice for the film but as she was planning for a baby, the actress opted out of the project.

Meanwhile, this Atlee film seems to be jinxed as the shoot hasn't progressed after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.