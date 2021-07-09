Nayanthara on a signing spree? Confirms two films with Abishekh Films!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is on a signing spree. After recently signing two films with Dream Warrior Pictures to be directed by Yuvraj of Eli fame and a debutant filmmaker Vignesh, now Abhisekh Films has confirmed that they have also signed Nayan for two of their films.

Yes, one of these two films will be directed by Vipin while the cast and crew for the other film are yet to be confirmed.