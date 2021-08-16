Nayanthara opens up about Vignesh Shivan, engagement, and marriage plans!

In her recent interview with Vijay TV, Nayanthara has opened up about so many things about her personal life. The Lady Superstar said: "We are very private people so, only immediate family members attended my engagement. But for the wedding, we will be informing everyone".

Talking about Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara said that her fiance is very encouraging and created an environment that she doesn't have to get permission from him. "So far, the men I've come across would first try to convert a successful woman as a homemaker. But in my case, only after Vignesh Shivan came into my life, I've become more ambitious and started becoming very busy. He also takes care of his mom and sister that before eating his food, he would make a call to them to know whether they had their food, this has been the case for six years", said the actress.