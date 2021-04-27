Nayanthara resumes 'Annaatthe' shoot in Hyderabad 

Lady Superstar Nayanthara who was in Kochi for a brief holiday with her fiance Vignesh ShivN has landed in Hyderabad today in a chartered flight. The actress is in the Telangana capital for the shoot of her upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the makers of the film are planning for a grand theatrical release this Diwali and hence, they are working hard to complete the shoot despite the surge in COVID19 cases.

Directed by Siva of Viswasam fame, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera. Sources say that by the end of May, Siva is planning to wrap up the entire shoot.