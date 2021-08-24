Nayanthara, Samantha, and Vijay Sethupathi recreate the famous song from 'Sathya'

In the recently leaked video from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal , the film's lead actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha were seen traveling on the footboard of a bus with costumes reminding us of the famous Valai Osai song from Kamal Haasan and Amala Akkineni's Sathya composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Interestingly, Amala Akkineni, who appeared in the original song plays Samantha's mother-in-law. This leaked shooting spot video of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has become viral on social networking sites.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures, the film is being helmed by the former.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Vijay Karthik Kannan cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts