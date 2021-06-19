Nayanthara signs two-film deal with Dream Warrior Pictures!

Sources say that the production house has initiated the talks and the actress is also said to have given her nod. She will be signing this deal for a whopping 10 Crore, according to sources close to the production house.

Tamil Cinema's most valuable actress, our own Lady Superstar, Nayanthara has signed a two-film deal with SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures, one of the most reputed and top production house.

The script work of these two films is in progress. Earlier, Prabhu's Potential Studios had made Maya with Nayanthara and it was the first prominent female-centric hit for the actress.

Besides these two films, Nayanthara has also finished her work in the upcoming thriller Netrikann with Milind Rau. The actress also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Both these films are produced by Vignesh Shivan

Nayan will also be doing Manju Warrier's role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. To be directed by Mohan Raja, Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the Telugu version.