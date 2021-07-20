Nayanthara to begin her new film this week!

The hot buzz in Kollywood is that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is likely to begin her new film this week in Chennai with debutant filmmaker Vignesh, an erstwhile associate of Venkat Prabhu.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the rest of the cast and crew of the film will be out on the pooja day.
Besides Vignesh's film, Dream Warrior Pictures has also signed Nayanthara for Eli director Yuvraj's next.
The Lady Superstar has also signed a two-film deal with Abishek Pillai's Red Carpet Films. Besides these four films, Nayanthara also has Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Annaatthe, and Atlee's next is Shah Rukh Khan.
Nayanthara is also producing and distributing films like Koozhangal and Rocky via Rowdy Pictures.