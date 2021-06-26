Nayanthara to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film?

Atlee had already worked with Nayanthara in Raja Rani and Bigil . Interestingly, this new film will be the Bollywood debut of Nayan, who has been ruling the South Industry for more than fifteen years.

Few sources in the industry say that Nayanthara has been approached to play the female lead in Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with director Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have given his nod for Nayanthara as she has an amazing pull in the South and also quite popular among many fans in the North.

If all goes well, the shoot of Atlee's film with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will begin by the end of this year or early next year.

An official announcement on this biggie is also expected to be out very soon!