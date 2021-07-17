Nayanthara to play an important role in Netflix's 'Baahubali: Before The Beginning'?

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is said to have approached to play an important role in Netflix's upcoming web series Baahubali: Before The Beginning.
Wamiqa Gabbi, who had acted in a few Tamil films like Iravakaalam and Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam plays Sivakami's role in the series so, we have to wait and see what role would Nayanthara be playing in the magnum opus.
Reports say that the series was shot earlier but the makers are unhappy with the output so, they are reshooting it completely now.
On the other hand, Nayanthara is super busy with multiple films including Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Alphonse Puthren-Fahadh's Paattu, Atlee's next with Shah Rukh Khan, Netrikann, Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline. She also signed four films with Dream Warrior Pictures and Abishekh Films.