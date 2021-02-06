Nayanthara to play Manju Warrier's role in 'Lucifer' Telugu remake

Meeting the media today, veteran producer RB Chowdhary has confirmed that in his upcoming film (remake of Lucifer) with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Telugu, Nayanthara has been signed to play an important role. Sources say that Nayanthara reprises Manju Warrier's role in the film.
To be directed by Mohan Raja, if all goes well, Ram Charan is also likely to play an important role.
RB Chowdhary has also confirmed that if he finds the right story satisfying the fans of Vijay, he would soon join hands with the star for the seventh time. "In those days, I chose scripts that demanded Vijay but now, he has reached a great level. These days, I should find a story that suits his image and satisfy the expectations of his fans. He has done six films for us so we would soon work together", said the producer.
