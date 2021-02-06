Nayanthara to play Manju Warrier's role in 'Lucifer' Telugu remake

Meeting the media today, veteran producer RB Chowdhary has confirmed that in his upcoming film (remake of Lucifer) with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Telugu, Nayanthara has been signed to play an important role. Sources say that Nayanthara reprises Manju Warrier's role in the film.

To be directed by Mohan Raja, if all goes well, Ram Charan is also likely to play an important role.