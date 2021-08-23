Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Vignesh's surprise to Samantha!

Recently, Samantha won the Best Performance Female (Series) Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for her role in The Family Man 2. To celebrate this feat, Samantha's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal team arranged a special cake. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Vignesh surprised Samantha on the sets of their films.

The shoot of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Pondicherry.

Produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures, with the ongoing schedule, Samantha will be completely wrapping up the romantic comedy. If all goes well, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is likely to hit the screens by the end of this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this multistarrer, Vijay Karthik Kannan cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts.