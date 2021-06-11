Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' on Disney + Hotstar?

We had reported earlier that Lady Superstar Nayanthara's crime thriller Netrikann is in talks with various OTT platforms for the direct digital premiere.
The latest update we hear is that Disney + Hotstar is the front runner and is most likely to snap the rights. An official announcement is awaited soon! Both, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar were in talks but the production house was asking for a huge amount!
Unlike 2020, OTT platforms are now not paying much to procure the digital rights of Tamil films, and hence, most of the producers are either waiting for a theatrical release or negotiating the deal with smaller players in the OTT space.
Produced by Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures and Kross Pictures, Girrishh of Aval fame is composing the music for Netrikann, and RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera.
Milind Rau of Aval fame has directed Netrikann. The film also has Ajmal, Manikandan, and Saran as pivotal characters.