In a recent interaction with the media, Ashwin Saravanan, the director of Nayanthara's upcoming film Connect has said that he always wanted to give a bonafide horror thriller to the audiences, and hence, the Nayanthara starrer wouldn't have songs and typical comedy scenes.

Ashwin has also mentioned that he has penned the script during the lockdown and pitched the idea to Nayanthara, who loved it and also wished to produce the film under her banner.