Nayanthara's dad hospitalized!

Lady Superstar Nayanthara's dad Kurian Kodiyattu is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Mr Kurian's health deteriorated since past few weeks now and proper treatment has been given to him with Nayanthara supervising the advanced medical care with the help of top doctors in Kerala.

Nayanthara's mom Omana is also with her, the numero uno actress is currently in Kochi to take care of her family.

Sources say that Nayanthara's brother will also soon be flying down from Dubai to look after his dad. Friends and relatives of the Kurian family are also said to have visited the hospital last week.