Nayanthara's new film titled ‘Connect’ announced!

Connect is the title of Ladu Superstar Nayanthara's upcoming film with Maya and Game Over director Ashwin Saravanan. Produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures, Ashwin has also roped in veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Tamil cinema veteran Sathyaraj to play pivotal characters.

Touted to be a supernatural thriller on the lines of Maya, the first look poster of Connect was unveiled on Twitter to make Nayanthara's birthday even more special.

Along with Ashwin, Kavya Ram Kumar has penned the script, Manikandan Krishnamachary will be cranking the camera for the film, and Prithvi Chandrasekhar has been roped in to compose the music.

More details about Connect will be out in the coming days. Earlier, Ashwin was supposed to do a film with Samantha but the project got shelved for unknown reasons in the pandemic.