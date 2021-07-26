Nayanthara's new thriller progresses in Chennai

As reported earlier, Lady Superstar Nayanthara has started shooting for her new film with debutant filmmaker Vignesh last week. Produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures, the latest update is that the film is progressing at a rapid pace in Chennai and soon, the team will also shoot important scenes in Coimbatore.

Ron Ethan Yohan of Nayanthara's Maya and Taapsee's Game Over fame is composing the music for the yet-untitled film and Tamizh cranks the camera.

Besides this new thriller, Nayanthara has also signed a comedy entertainer with Dream Warrior Pictures. Yuvaraj who had made Eli with Vadivelu will be directing the film.

Nayanthara also has Netrikann, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Annaatthe, and Atlee's next with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline