Nayanthara's next film 'Connect' to feature Anupam Kher

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Nayanthara, hailed as the lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, will next work with director Ashwin Saravanan on a film titled 'Connect'.

More importantly, the film will also feature veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and actor Sathyaraj in important roles.

Breaking the news on Thursday on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday, director Vignesh Shivan, who is producing the film, tweeted, "Always proud to be connected with you #Nayanthara. Happy working with this excellent filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan. Signing the legendary Anupam Kher sir with our own legend Sathyaraj sir for this project makes Rowdy Pictures feel more blessed & successful."