Nayanthara's O2 to skip theatrical release?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Nayanthara's upcoming film O2 (Oxygen) is likely to skip the theatrical release.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by GK Viknesh, a former associate of Venkat Prabhu, the makers have been approached by Disney + Hotstar for a lucrative price but an official deal is yet to be made. Sources say that Nayanthara has completed the shoot long back and the producers are currently busy with the post-production works.
Nayanthara's previous film Netrikann also had a direct digital premiere on Disney + Hotstar.
Meanwhile, Nayanthara has completed dubbing for her scenes in Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Produced by Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the romantic comedy also features Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles.