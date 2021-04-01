'Nayattu' gets U/A, release on April 8

Director Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu has been cleared by the Censor Board with U/A certificate. The movie will release at the theatres on April 8.
Kunchacko Boban, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George are playing the lead. They are cops in the story. Jaffer Idukki and Anil Nedumangad are also playing important roles.
Nayattu has been scripted by Shahi Kabir, who shot into fame as the writer of Joseph, which had Joju George in the lead.
Ranjith and P M Sasidharan are the producers of Nayattu. Shyju Khalid is the cinematographer and Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Vishnu Vijay composes the music.