'Nayattu' trailer is thrilling

Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan include the main cast of Nayattu, directed by Martin Prakkat.
The three actors are playing the role of cops in Nayattu. The trailer suggests a thrilling drama in the offing.
Here is the link to the trailer:
Martin Prakkat has earlier directed Best Actor, ABCD and Charlie. Shahi Kabir, who shot into fame as the writer of Joseph, is scripting the movie.
Ranjith and P M Sasidharan are the producers. Shyju Khalid is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran are the editors. Vishnu Vijay is the music director.