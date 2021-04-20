Nazriya starts shooting for her first Telugu film

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has begun shooting for her first Telugu film, Ante Sundariniki. The Nani starrer was launched long back. Now, Nazriya has joined the shoot. She is excited to be part of this film and said the first film is always special.

“Today I start shooting for my first Telugu film. First is always special. Ante Sundariniki will be special,” Nazriya posted on social media.

‘Ante Sundariniki’ is being directed by Vivek Athreya of ‘Brochevarevarura’ fame. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is said to be a rom-com.

Interestingly, Nazriya’s husband and popular Malayalam star Fahadh Fazil is also debuting in Telugu in a film produced by Mythri Movie Makers. He is playing the main villain to Allu Arjun in director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’.

When all the major films are calling off their shoots owing to the second wave of coronavirus, Nani is participating in the shoots without a break. He has ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and ‘Ante Sundariniki’ on the sets right now.

