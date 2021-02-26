Nazriya's moves for 'Vaathi Coming' goes viral!

Nazriya was a big sensation when she made her debut with Neram in Tamil and later became even more famous with Raja Rani. But after the bilingual Vaayai Moodi Pesavum , Nazriya didn't sign any new Tamil film and only recently she made a comeback with Fahad Faasil's Trance.

However, Nazriya is quite popular on social media, thanks to her regular updates on Instagram and Facebook. Recently, the bubbly actress posted her cute dance moves for the chartbuster Vaathi Coming from Master and needless to say, the video has become viral on social networking sites.

Nazriya performed the shoulder drop move along with her friend director Alphonse Putran's daughter Aleena. Many Vijay fans are sharing this lovely video on the internet and appreciations are pouring in for the actress.

Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CLtGvglpCgE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link