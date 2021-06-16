NCB arrests ‘Burra Katha’ actress Naira Shah

Another actress known for her Telugu films was arrested in a drug case. Naira Shah, who appeared in a Telugu film titled ‘Burra Katha’ opposite Aadi Sai Kumar, was arrested by NCB officials following consumption of cannabis in a hotel in Mumbai.

The NCB got a tip-off and searched the hotel room on Monday morning. She and her boyfriend were reportedly consuming cannabis.

Naira Shah didn’t succeed in Telugu much after the flop of ‘Burra Katha’. She had done three films in various languages so far.

Naira reportedly went to the hotel to celebrate her birthday on Sunday. In the recent past, several actresses got arrested in drug cases in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

