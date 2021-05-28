NCB arrests SSR's flatmate Sidharrth Pithani in drug case

Mumbai/Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) In a major action, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has arrested Sidharth Pitani, flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a drug related case.

"Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad," an NCB official told IANS.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the Bollywood-drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, when he was found hanging in his flat.