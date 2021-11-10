NCPCR writes to CBFC regarding short films on same-sex relationships to be screened at schools

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on a complaint received, forwarding a media report pertaining to eight short films on same-sex relationships.



The films are to be screened at schools after the reopening of education institutes in the State to promote inclusiveness.

NCPCR asked CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi to "kindly provide your comments" within 10 days whether the selected movies "have obtained certification for screening in the State or not" and "what category of certification has been provided to the selected movies".

The movies mentioned include 'Dwitiya Purush', 'Dhora Pore Gechi Aami', 'Dutto', 'Deya Neya', 'Durbin', 'Dekha', 'Dakkhina' and 'DumbBell'. (ANI)

