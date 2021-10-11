Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 !

Nedumudi Venu (73) who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram passed away around 1:30 pm today. He has acted in over 500 movies and won 3 national awards. The actor had recently recovered from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife TR Susheela and two sons, Unni and Kannan.

Venu was immensely popular not just among his fans but also among his colleagues. He made his film debut in 1978 with ace director G Aravindan's film Thambu and went on to do many memorable roles with top stars.

He has also acted in a few Tamil films with director Shankar, like Kamal Hasan's Indian and Vikram’s Anniyan. Recently he did a brilliant performance as Vembhu Iyer in Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thala Mayam. His last film in Malayalam was the Rani episode in the anthology Aanum Pennum in Malayalam. He was part of 'Summer of 92', a Navarasa Anthology, which was directed by Priyadarshan.

He was also a talented Mridangam player and a folk singer. His last film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is waiting for release.