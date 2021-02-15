Nee Chitram Choosi’ song from ‘Love Story’ is out

Here comes the second song from Sekhar Kammula ‘s ‘Love Story’. The film features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lovers. This is a tune that will definitely touch your hearts, says the makers talking about this song.
This Sekhar Kammula’s first film since the release of ‘Fidaa’ (2017). He is introducing a new composer Pawan CH. He is a disciple of AR Rahman.
Nee Chitram Choosi Lyrical | Love Story Songs | Naga Chaitanya,Sai Pallavi | SekharKammula| Pawan Ch
‘Love Story’ is scheduled for 16th April, 2021 release. The makers have already released a song. This is second one from the album.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu